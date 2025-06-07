Chase Meidroth News: Goes deep in victory
Meidroth went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 win against the Royals on Saturday.
Meidroth contributed a 373-foot solo shot in the third inning to give Chicago a 3-1 lead. The long ball was just the second of the season for the rookie infielder, but he's slashing a strong .300/.386/.373 through 42 games. Meidroth has also demonstrated elite plate discipline, as he has more walks (21) than strikeouts (20) on the campaign.
