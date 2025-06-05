Chase Meidroth News: Perfect at the plate in win

Meidroth went 2-for-2 with three walks and one RBI in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Meidroth was a thorn in the Tigers' side all game, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the fourth. He's opened June on a tear, going 10-for-17 with four multi-hit efforts in his first five games. While he's homered just once this season, the rookie is slashing an impressive .312/.401/.369 with eight RBI, 18 runs scored and eight steals across 162 plate appearances.