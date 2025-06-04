Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chase Silseth headshot

Chase Silseth Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Triple-A Salt Lake placed Silseth on its 7-day injured list May 20 due to an unspecified injury.

Silseth hadn't pitched since May 3 before Salt Lake placed him on the IL just over two weeks later. The 25-year-old righty maintains a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster but has spent all season in the minors after falling short in his bid for a spot in the big club's rotation during spring training. Prior to getting hurt, Silseth had logged a 4.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 29:22 K:BB in 28.1 innings over his seven starts at Triple-A.

Chase Silseth
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now