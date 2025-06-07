Chris Taylor News: Makes impact off bench in win

Taylor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI double and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Mariners. He was also hit by two pitches.

Jorge Soler (undisclosed) was pulled from the game early, so Taylor filled in as the right fielder. He made an impact right away with a second-inning homer and also plated the tying run one frame later. Should Soler miss any time, Taylor would be an option to fill in until Mike Trout is ready to play in right field. Taylor is slashing .220/.258/.356 with one homer, five RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base over 62 plate appearances between the Angels and the Dodgers this season.