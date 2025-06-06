Chris Taylor News: Notches steal

Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

This was Taylor's first multi-hit effort of the season. He has gone 4-for-21 with a walk and eight strikeouts over seven games since signing with the Angels after he was released by the Dodgers in mid-May. Taylor has contributed a steal, three RBI, eight runs scored and four doubles over 57 plate appearances this season. He'll likely continue to serve in a reserve role during his time with the Angels.