Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor News: Operating as reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor had picked up starts in each of his first three games upon signing with the Angels last Monday, but after going 1-for-9 in those contests, he appears to have faded into a reserve role. He'll be on the bench Monday for the third time in four games while the Angels run out a starting outfield of Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler from left to right.

Chris Taylor
Los Angeles Angels

