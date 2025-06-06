Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Reinstated from IL

The Reds activated Encarnacion-Strand (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Encarnacion-Strand has been on the shelf since April 17 due to lower-back inflammation, but after a lengthy rehab assignment, he's been cleared to rejoin the Reds. Prior to sustaining the injury, Encarnacion-Strand slashed .158/.183/.298 with two home runs in 60 plate appearances. However, he went 12-for-37 (.324) with a pair of homers over 10 games with Triple-A Louisville during his rehab stint.