Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Stays hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Encarnacion-Strand got the Reds on the board with a 403-foot blast in the fourth inning. He enjoyed an ideal return to action over the weekend, homering in all three games while collecting seven hits and six RBI. The 25-year-old is now slashing .229/.257/.486 with five home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored across 74 plate appearances this season, and he earned his second start at third base Sunday.

