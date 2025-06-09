Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Christian Montes De Oca headshot

Christian Montes De Oca News: Recalled by Snakes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

The Diamondbacks recalled Montes De Oca from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Montes De Oca served as the Diamondbacks' 27th for Saturday's twin bill against the Reds. He was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he's back with the big club after Kendall Graveman (hip) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Montes De Oca made his major-league debut in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two across 2.2 scoreless innings.

Christian Montes De Oca
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now