Christian Walker News: Pops eighth homer
Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Pirates.
Walker broke a scoreless tie with his eighth home run of the year in the seventh inning. Though interrupted by a brief absence after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, Walker has gone yard three times in his last seven games. While his power production is ticking up, Walker has hit only .226 across the last month while striking out at a 25 percent clip.
