Christopher Morel News: Ten total bases in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 11:11am

Morel went 3-for-3 with a double, two homers, three runs scored and four RBI during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Marlins.

Getting a start against lefty Ryan Weathers (head/arm), Morel accounted for 10 total bases in only three at-bats before being replaced for defensive reasons by Josh Lowe in the top of the eighth inning. Morel's two home runs brought his season total up to five, and his four RBI represented his first in 23 games.

Christopher Morel
Tampa Bay Rays
