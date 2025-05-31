Fantasy Baseball
Coby Mayo News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 9:22am

The Orioles recalled Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. He will start at designated hitter and bat sixth Saturday against the White Sox.

With Ryan Mountcastle (hamstring) moving to the injured list, Mayo will rejoin the active roster to give Baltimore some additional infield depth. The 23-year-old went just 1-for-12 during his previous stint in the big leagues this season and has slashed .180/.265/.328 across 61 plate appearances since being sent back down to Triple-A.

