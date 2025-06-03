Cole Ragans Injury: Rejoining rotation Thursday
Ragans (groin) is scheduled to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Ragans allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings during his rehab start with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, and he apparently showed enough for Kansas City to put him on a big-league mound for his next outing. The 27-year-old will end up missing little more than the 15-day minimum due to groin soreness, though he could still face some minor workload limitations in his first start back in the big leagues.
