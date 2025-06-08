Cole Sulser News: Sent to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Sulser to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander hadn't given up a run in his past six appearances but will still be sent down in favor of Ian Seymour, who can provide a bit more length out of the bullpen. Sulser's 3.09 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 10 big-league outings this season should be enough for him to get another look with Tampa Bay later this season.