Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Colin Rea headshot

Colin Rea News: Blanks Nats in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 2:33pm

Rea (4-2) picked up the win Thursday against the Nationals, allowing five hits and one walk with no strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Drew Pomeranz handled the first inning before handing the ball off to Rea, who held Washington scoreless despite not recording a strikeout. It was a much-needed bounce-back outing for Rea, who allowed 12 runs and four homers across his previous two appearances. It was also Rea's first outing with fewer than two walks since April 18. He'll look to keep the ball rolling next time out, but he's tentatively scheduled to face a potent Phillies offense.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now