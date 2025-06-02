Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colt Keith headshot

Colt Keith News: Stays hot in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Keith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 13-1 victory over the White Sox.

Keith extended his hitting streak to nine games, and he also has at least one knock in 13 of his last 15 outings. Since May 14, the infielder is hitting .304 (17-for-56) with five RBI, seven doubles and nine runs scored. Although the lefty-hitting Keith doesn't have a clear pathway to a role in the field while Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres are healthy, he should still see plenty of action as the designated hitter versus right-handed pitching.

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now