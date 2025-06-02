Colt Keith News: Stays hot in rout

Keith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 13-1 victory over the White Sox.

Keith extended his hitting streak to nine games, and he also has at least one knock in 13 of his last 15 outings. Since May 14, the infielder is hitting .304 (17-for-56) with five RBI, seven doubles and nine runs scored. Although the lefty-hitting Keith doesn't have a clear pathway to a role in the field while Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres are healthy, he should still see plenty of action as the designated hitter versus right-handed pitching.