Colton Cowser News: Activated from injured list

The Orioles activated Cowser (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Cowser is finally back on the Orioles' active roster after being sidelined since late March with a fractured left thumb. The 25-year-old outfielder is likely to serve as the Orioles' primary left fielder moving forward, although with Cedric Mullins (hamstring) out, Cowser could also see some action in center field in the short term.