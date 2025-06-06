Colton Gordon News: Earns first career win

Gordon (1-1) earned the win against the Guardians on Friday, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Gordon opened with four scoreless frames before giving up a run in the fifth, turning in the best start of his major-league career. The rookie threw 49 of 75 pitches for strikes and generated nine whiffs, including five with his sweeper. He'll take a 5.11 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and an impressive 25:3 K:BB across 24.2 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next weekend.