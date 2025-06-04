Connor Brogdon News: Fans two in perfect relief outing

Brogdon struck out two batters in one perfect inning of relief against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The contest was tight throughout, and Brogdon helped preserve a 3-3 tie when he breezed through a 1-2-3 frame in the seventh. The right-hander was blown up for four runs over two-thirds of an inning in his third appearance of the campaign May 11th, but he hasn't given up an earned run in any of his seven appearances since. During that span, Brogdon has posted a 6:1 K:BB and allowed just three hits across 6.2 frames, though he hasn't seen much high-leverage work and doesn't yet have any holds or save chances.