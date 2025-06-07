Connor Gillispie News: Back with big club

The Marlins recalled Gillispie from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Gillispie struggled with Miami earlier this season, posting an 8.65 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB over 26 innings while going 0-3 across six starts. He was sent to the minors in late April and has posted a 4.38 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB over 24.2 frames across six outings (five starts) with Jacksonville. Currently, the Marlins' starter for Sunday's matchup versus the Rays is listed as TBD, so Gillispie could take that turn in the rotation.