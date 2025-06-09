Connor Gillispie News: Returning to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Gillispie to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Gillispie was recalled by the Marlins on Saturday but did not make an appearance for the big club. He'll return to Triple-A, where he has a 2-0 record across six games (five starts) with a 4.38 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB in 24.2 innings. The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Eury Perez (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.