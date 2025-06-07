Menu
Connor Thomas headshot

Connor Thomas Injury: Suffers setback during rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Thomas has been shut down from throwing and is "back to square one" in his recovery from an elbow injury, David Gasper of Athlon Sports reports.

Thomas has been on the IL since early April due to a left elbow injury. Per Gasper, the lefty reliever had loose bodies appear in the affected elbow in late May, and he's now being re-evaluated. It appears Thomas could remain out of action for a significant amount of additional time.

Connor Thomas
Milwaukee Brewers
