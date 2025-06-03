Cooper Criswell News: Back in big leagues

The Red Sox recalled Criswell from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox need some length in their bullpen after Richard Fitts recorded just three outs Monday against the Angels. Criswell has been rocked for eight runs (five earned) over 4.1 innings during his time with Boston this season but has collected a 1.52 ERA while being used primarily as a starter at Worcester.