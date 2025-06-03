Corbin Burnes Injury: IL move official

The Diamondbacks placed Burnes (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander is getting a second opinion on the right elbow inflammation that forced him to exit Sunday's start against the Nationals, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks as he continues to be evaluated. Ryne Nelson will take Burnes' place in Arizona's starting rotation, while Tommy Henry was called up from Triple-A Reno to fill the open roster spot.