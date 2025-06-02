Fantasy Baseball
Cristopher Sanchez headshot

Cristopher Sanchez News: In line for two-start week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Sanchez is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez was initially slated to take the hill for the second game of the series Wednesday, but he'll be pushed up a day in the schedule with ace Zack Wheeler skipping the trip to Toronto and remaining in Philadelphia while he awaits the birth of his child. As a result of the change, Sanchez now lines up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies
