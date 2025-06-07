Dan Altavilla News: Notches second career save

Altavilla recorded a save against the Royals on Saturday, walking one batter in a hitless and scoreless inning of work.

Chicago held a 4-1 lead heading into the ninth inning, and Altavilla was given the chance to slam the door. He threw just eight of 15 pitches for strikes and issued a two-out walk but was able to get the job done without allowing any runs to cross the plate. Altavilla has been quite good since joining the big-league roster May 30, tossing five scoreless innings over five appearances, though he's issued four walks in that brief span. His save Saturday was just the second of his big-league career in 129 regular-season outings. That being said, Chicago doesn't have a dedicated closer -- seven different relievers have exactly one save this season, and none have more than one -- so Altavilla is just as likely as anyone in the bullpen to get the next save opportunity that arises.