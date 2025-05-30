Dane Myers News: Reinstated Friday

The Marlins reinstated Myers (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The 29-year-old landed on the shelf May 12 with an oblique strain and is rejoining the Marlins after playing in just one rehab game with Triple-A Jacksonville. Prior to the injury, Myers had a strong start to the campaign with three homers, seven steals and an .857 OPS in 88 plate appearances. He should reclaim the starting job in center field now that he's healthy.