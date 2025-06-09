Daniel Palencia News: Takes second loss

Palencia (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk across an inning of work to take the loss Monday against the Phillies.

Palencia was tasked with working the bottom of the 10th inning in a 2-2 game, and outside of an intentional walk to Kyle Schwarber, he was able to get through the frame fairly quickly. The 11th was a different story, however, as the righty allowed four straight hits to take his second loss of the year. Palencia isn't often asked to work more than one inning, as he's retired four or more batters just four times in 21 appearances. Despite the hiccup, the 25-year-old has been solid with a 1.96 ERA, and he should remain Chicago's top closing option for the time being, though Porter Hodge (oblique/hip) could join the mix at some point when he's healthy. Opening Day closer Ryan Pressly is also pitching better after a rough start, so Palencia will need to pitch well to keep his grip on the role.