Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Enters as pinch hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Schneemann went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

Schneemann entered as a pinch hitter for Will Wilson in the ninth inning and singled in a run. He then put himself in scoring position with his third steal of the season and second in three contests. Schneemann's been a sub-.200 hitter for the last three weeks, going 10-for-56 (.179) with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored over 19 games.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now