Daniel Schneemann News: Enters as pinch hitter

Schneemann went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

Schneemann entered as a pinch hitter for Will Wilson in the ninth inning and singled in a run. He then put himself in scoring position with his third steal of the season and second in three contests. Schneemann's been a sub-.200 hitter for the last three weeks, going 10-for-56 (.179) with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored over 19 games.