Danny Coulombe News: Returns from IL

The Twins reinstated Coulombe (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Minnesota cleared a spot for Coulombe on the 26-man roster by moving Zebby Matthews (shoulder) to the injured list. Though Jhoan Duran maintains a firm grip on the Twins' closing gig, Coulombe had been a sneaky source of fantasy value in his setup role prior to landing on the shelf May 18 due to an extensor strain in his left forearm. In addition to scooping up two saves, two holds and one win in 19 appearances, Coulombe has yet to allow a run this season with 19 strikeouts over 16.2 innings.