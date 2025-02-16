Fantasy Baseball
Dauri Moreta headshot

Dauri Moreta Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 3:36pm

Moreta (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moreta is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in March of 2024. The right-hander will now be forced to miss the first two months of the 2025 season while on the 60-day IL. The transaction opened a spot on the 40-man roster for newly-signed outfielder Tommy Pham.

Dauri Moreta
Pittsburgh Pirates
