Dauri Moreta Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
Moreta (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Moreta is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in March of 2024. The right-hander will now be forced to miss the first two months of the 2025 season while on the 60-day IL. The transaction opened a spot on the 40-man roster for newly-signed outfielder Tommy Pham.
