David Bednar News: Collects eighth save

Bednar earned the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Phillies, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Bednar was brought out for the ninth to protect the Pirates' one-run lead. He needed just seven pitches (five strikes) to get through the frame, four of which came on a Kyle Schwarber strikeout. Bednar has converted on all eight of his save opportunities this season and has a 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 21.2 innings. He appears to have reestablished himself as Pittsburgh's closer, having recorded the club's past four saves.