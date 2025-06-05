David Festa News: Tagged for eight runs in loss

Festa (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the A's, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

It was a rough day for Festa, who was recalled from Triple-A ahead of the game to make his first start with the Twins since April 23. The right-hander gave up four runs in the opening inning, with three coming on a Max Muncy homer, before Festa gave up three more runs on a pair of long balls in the third. The 25-year-old Festa sports a 5.40 ERA through four major-league starts (16.2 innings) this season with a 1.50 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB. Despite his struggles Thursday, Festa could get another look in Minnesota's rotation with Pablo Lopez (shoulder) facing an extended absence.