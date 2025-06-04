Davis Schneider News: Homers Tuesday

Schneider went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Schneider was able to get the Blue Jays on the board with a solo home run off Cristopher Sanchez in the fifth inning. Schneider began the season going 1-for-15 at the plate while striking out eight times but he's now tallied three hits in six at-bats since being recalled Sunday from Triple-A Buffalo.