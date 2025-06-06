Dean Kremer News: Tagged for five runs in loss

Kremer (5-6) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

This was a step in the wrong direction for Kremer after he had limited opponents to one run over his last 11.1 innings. The Athletics put up four runs in the third inning Friday and added one more in the fifth, which was the last run of the game. Kremer has allowed five or more runs on five occasions this season, pitching to a 4.98 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB across 72.1 innings over 13 starts. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a tough home start versus the Tigers next week.