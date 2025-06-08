Denzel Clarke News: Back in action Sunday

Clarke (shoulder) is starting in center field and batting ninth Sunday against the Orioles.

The 25-year-old was withheld from the starting nine Saturday after he exited Friday's contest due to a bruised left shoulder, but he's ready to play after sitting out just one game. After going 1-for-19 with 15 strikeouts in his first six big-league games, Clarke has found his footing of late with one homer, three steals and a .333/.379/.481 slash line in his past eight contests. However, he still has a 41.4 percent strikeout rate during that latter stretch, so the production may not be sustainable.