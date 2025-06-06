Devin Williams News: Nails down seventh save

Williams earned the save in Friday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Williams was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and worked around a hit-by-pitch to secure his second straight save since reclaiming the closer role. While his season line remains rough at a 6.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB across 23.2 innings, the 30-year-old has allowed runs in just three of 15 appearances since the start of May. With Luke Weaver (hamstring) sidelined for several weeks, he has a chance to reclaim the ninth-inning job for good.