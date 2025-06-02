Didier Fuentes Injury: Out of action due to blister

Double-A Columbus placed Fuentes on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to a blister on his pitching hand, Harrison Smajovits of SI.com reports.

Despite developing the blister during his May 24 start, Fuentes was effective in his final outing before landing on the shelf, striking out a season-high nine batters and allowing just one hit over four innings. Since moving up from High-A Rome in late April, Fuentes owns a 4.98 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 21.2 innings with Columbus.