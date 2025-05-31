Dillon Dingler News: Ends homer drought

Dingler went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

The backstop ended an 18-game homer drought by turning on a Seth Lugo fastball in the second inning, driving it into the left-field bullpen for a two-run shot. Dingler's kept collecting hits even when they weren't leaving the park, and through 79 plate appearances in May he's slashing .338/.380/.473 with nine runs and 10 RBI. Even with Jake Rogers healthy, Dingler is firmly entrenched as the Tigers' No. 1 catcher as he puts together a breakout campaign.