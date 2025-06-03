DL Hall News: Opening Wednesday

Hall will start Wednesday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall pitched three shutout, no-hit innings while opening for Quinn Priester on Friday, giving the former a 1.69 ERA and 0,94 WHIP through 5.1 frames on the year. The Brewers will use the two in tandem again Wednesday, and if both pitchers find similar success against the Reds, this could be a combination Milwaukee sticks with going forward.