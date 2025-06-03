DL Hall News: Opening Wednesday's contest

Hall will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall pitched three shutout, no-hit innings while opening the game in front of bulk reliever Quinn Priester in last Friday's win over the Phillies, and the Brewers appear set to have the two pitchers work in tandem again Wednesday. If both pitchers enjoy similar success against the Reds, the combination could be one that Milwaukee sticks with going forward.