Dominic Smith News: Nabs MLB deal with Giants

The Giants signed Smith to a one-year contract Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smith opted out of his minor-league contract with the Yankees recently and has managed to land in a good situation in San Francisco. He could receive regular starts at first base against right-handed pitching for a Giants club that's been starved for production at the position. Smith slashed .317/.389/.622 with seven long balls and 22 RBI over 82 at-bats in 22 games in May while at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.