Drew Avans News: Claimed, optioned by Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

The Brewers claimed Avans off waivers Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Avans was DFA'd by the Athletics on Friday and now has a new organization. The 28-year-old went 2-for-15 with a stolen base over seven games with the Athletics across late May and early June during his first taste of big-league action. Speed is his primary skill, as Avans has stolen as many as 40 bases (in 2022) in the minors.

Drew Avans
Milwaukee Brewers
