Drew Avans News: Claimed, optioned by Milwaukee
The Brewers claimed Avans off waivers Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Avans was DFA'd by the Athletics on Friday and now has a new organization. The 28-year-old went 2-for-15 with a stolen base over seven games with the Athletics across late May and early June during his first taste of big-league action. Speed is his primary skill, as Avans has stolen as many as 40 bases (in 2022) in the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now