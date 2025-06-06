Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Drew Avans headshot

Drew Avans News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

The Athletics designated Avans for assignment Friday.

Just 10 days after joining the active roster, Avans will now be cast off the Athletics' 26-man and 40-man rosters in favor of Seth Brown after going 2-for-15 across his first seven career MLB games. Avans has slashed .328/.410/.446 across 217 plate appearances in Triple-A, however, which may be good enough to attract interest from other clubs.

Drew Avans
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now