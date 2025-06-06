Drew Avans News: Designated for assignment

The Athletics designated Avans for assignment Friday.

Just 10 days after joining the active roster, Avans will now be cast off the Athletics' 26-man and 40-man rosters in favor of Seth Brown after going 2-for-15 across his first seven career MLB games. Avans has slashed .328/.410/.446 across 217 plate appearances in Triple-A, however, which may be good enough to attract interest from other clubs.