Drew Rasmussen News: Extends scoreless streak

Rasmussen (5-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks over five scoreless innings against Texas. He struck out eight.

Rasmussen has been nearly untouchable lately, and that dominance carried into Tuesday's win. The right-hander has fired 23 consecutive scoreless innings, last allowing a run May 11. In his previous three scoreless outings, the 29-year-old averaged just 4.3 strikeouts, but he showed encouraging swing-and-miss stuff Tuesday by fanning eight Rangers. After injuries disrupted his 2023 and 2024 campaigns, Rasmussen has settled into the rotation and is thriving in 2025.