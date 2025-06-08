Drew Rasmussen News: Quality start vs. Marlins

Rasmussen allowed two runs on six hits and a walk in a no-decision Sunday against Miami. He struck out three.

While Rasmussen's four-start scoreless streak ended in the first inning Sunday, the right-hander was able to settle in and hold the Marlins to one run over his final five frames, picking up a fourth quality start in his last five outings. The 29-year-old Rasmussen's ERA sits at 2.22 through 13 starts (69 innings) this year with a 0.90 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB. He's currently slated to face the Mets on the road in his next outing.