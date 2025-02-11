Drew Thorpe Injury: Could throw off mound soon
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that Thorpe (elbow) has been playing catch and is slated to throw off a mound "shortly," Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Thorpe has had a pair of setbacks since he underwent surgery in September to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. However, while Getz acknowledged Thorpe is behind other pitchers in camp, he expects the righty "to be active throughout spring training." Thorpe should have a spot in Chicago's rotation if he's healthy, but more clarity on his Opening Day readiness should be available in the coming weeks.
