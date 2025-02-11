Fantasy Baseball
Drew Thorpe Injury: Could throw off mound soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that Thorpe (elbow) has been playing catch and is slated to throw off a mound "shortly," Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe has had a pair of setbacks since he underwent surgery in September to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. However, while Getz acknowledged Thorpe is behind other pitchers in camp, he expects the righty "to be active throughout spring training." Thorpe should have a spot in Chicago's rotation if he's healthy, but more clarity on his Opening Day readiness should be available in the coming weeks.

