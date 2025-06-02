Drue Hackenberg Injury: Shut down at Double-A

Double-A Columbus placed Hackenberg on its 7-day injured list May 15 due to an unspecified injury.

Hackenberg has posted a 7.03 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 19:18 K:BB over 24.1 innings in his eight starts on the season, and it's possible that the injury had something to do with his rough performance. Atlanta hasn't provided any word regarding the nature of the injury or when he might return, but Hackenberg could have his workload monitored carefully once he's ultimately cleared to pitch again.