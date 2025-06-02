Dylan Beavers News: Makes return from IL

Beavers (shoulder) has gone 1-for-7 with two walks, one run and one stolen base in three games since being reinstated from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Saturday.

Beavers was sidelined for just under two weeks with a right shoulder sprain. One of the top outfield prospects in the Baltimore system, Beavers owns a .296/.393/.408 slash line with three home runs and 16 stolen bases over 184 plate appearances at Norfolk this season.