Dylan Crews Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities
Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Crews (oblique) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Crew has missed the last two weeks of action with a left oblique strain and appears to have made little-to-no progress. He remains in the strengthening phase of his rehab and it's not clear when he will be ready to swing a bat or incorporate other baseball activities.
