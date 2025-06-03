Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Crews (oblique) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Crew has missed the last two weeks of action with a left oblique strain and appears to have made little-to-no progress. He remains in the strengthening phase of his rehab and it's not clear when he will be ready to swing a bat or incorporate other baseball activities.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now